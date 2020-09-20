Brent Teasley Brent Teasley of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Sept. 16, 2020 at the age of 58. Son of Warren and Eloise Teasley, Brent was the youngest of three, attended Ruskin High School, and in 1985 married the love of his life, Susan Hammond. Brent was preceded in death by his father Warren, and is survived by his mother, Eloise; wife, Susan; daughter, Emily; son, Zachary; and his sisters, Kathy Rogers (Doug) and Valerie Carstens (Kenny). A visitation service will be held at Langsford Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 21st from 6 to 8 p.m., with a memorial service Sept. 22nd at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers or personal donations, the family requests donations be made to Midwest Transplant Network (1900 West 47th Place, Suite 400, Westwood KS) in Brent's honor.



