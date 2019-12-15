|
Brian B. Matteson Brian B. Matteson, age 59, passed away on Thursday, November 28th, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona while surrounded by family. Brian was born on December 8th, 1959 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. He was the son of the late George Matteson and Nancy (Stephen) Neff. He graduated from Pembroke Country Day School and the University of Kansas. Brian was a lover of music and sports. When not attending concerts, Brian went to ball games and rooted on his Chiefs, Royals and Jayhawks! Brian is survived by his children, Mark Matteson; Maggie Matteson; niece Jennifer Schmidt (Stephen); nephew Scott Matteson (Megan); and his stepmother Margot Matteson. Celebration of Life will be 3-6pm at Transport Brewery in Shawnee on December 28th.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019