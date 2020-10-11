Brian BriggsNovember 13, 1960 - September 27, 2020Kansas City, Kansas - Brian A. Briggs was born on November 13, 1960 to Howard J. Briggs and RoseMary (Harris) Briggs. He was the second youngest of five children. As a youth, Brian moved around the country with his family, living in Kansas City, Topeka, Wichita, and Chicago, where he graduated high school.Brian was a restaurateur in Kansas City. He started as a server and bartender and worked his way into management. He managed the Classic Cup and Harry Starkers before he opened his own restaurant, Sienna Bistro in downtown Kansas City.Brian's other passions included traveling, and fishing, specifically in Colorado. Brian loved his friends but above all, was the love he had for his children. Brian was quick to talk about them and shower praise on everything they did.Brian passed away at the age of 59, on September 27, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Briggs and his brother, David W. Briggs. He is survived by his two children, Harris and Amelia Briggs of Kansas City; his father, Howard J. Briggs of Harper, KS; his siblings, Laura Stewart of Harper; Joseph Briggs and wife, Beth of Wichita; Elizabeth Sutton and husband, Ron of Wichita; and many nieces and nephews.A private service will be held at the family cabin in Colorado. Memorials may be given to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice of Wichita or Great Plains SPC.