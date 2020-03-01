Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kansas City Funeral Directors, Inc
4880 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
913-262-6310
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Cordell Cook


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Cordell Cook Obituary
Brian Cordell Cook Brian Cordell Cook, 64, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Advent Health Center. Brian was born on February 1, 1956 in Kansas City, Missouri to Orlan Q. Cook and Elizabeth Sisson Cook. He grew up in Shawnee and from childhood he enjoyed old radios, good stereos and Mustangs. Brian knew no stranger. He loved people and especially loved talking to people. He carefully kept his friends forever, considering them treasures and every day he enjoyed talking to the interesting customers at Electronics Supply, where he worked. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Orlan Q. Cook. He knew the lord from an early age, and we have the assurance that we will see him again. Brian is survived by his wife, Rhonda and their son Justin, his mother Elizabeth, his brother Kevin, Sr, his sister in law Bonnie and by two nephews, Kevin, Jr. and Denton. There will be no public funeral. His family will grieve his passing privately. Cremation was provided by Kansas City Funeral Directors.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -