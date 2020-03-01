|
|
Brian Cordell Cook Brian Cordell Cook, 64, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Advent Health Center. Brian was born on February 1, 1956 in Kansas City, Missouri to Orlan Q. Cook and Elizabeth Sisson Cook. He grew up in Shawnee and from childhood he enjoyed old radios, good stereos and Mustangs. Brian knew no stranger. He loved people and especially loved talking to people. He carefully kept his friends forever, considering them treasures and every day he enjoyed talking to the interesting customers at Electronics Supply, where he worked. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Orlan Q. Cook. He knew the lord from an early age, and we have the assurance that we will see him again. Brian is survived by his wife, Rhonda and their son Justin, his mother Elizabeth, his brother Kevin, Sr, his sister in law Bonnie and by two nephews, Kevin, Jr. and Denton. There will be no public funeral. His family will grieve his passing privately. Cremation was provided by Kansas City Funeral Directors.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020