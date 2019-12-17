|
Brian Keith Dieckman Brian Keith Dieckman, 23 of Wellington, Missouri passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 from a motorcycle accident in Lee's Summit, MO. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the St. Paul Church, 205 Hill St., Napoleon, MO, 64074. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the church. Burial will follow at the Buckner Hill Cemetery in Buckner, MO. Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul Church. Memories of Brian and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, (660)259-2245. Brian was born on April 2, 1996 in Independence, MO to Kevin and Carol Sue (Susie) (Trosper) Dieckman. He graduated from Old Santa Fe Trail Academy in Wellington, MO. Brian was enrolled as a student at the University of Missouri Kansas City and was studying Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of the St. Paul Church in Napoleon, MO. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Brian enjoyed rock climbing, fishing, playing the piano and harp. Survivors include his parents, Kevin and Susie Dieckman of Wellington, MO; a brother, Eric Dieckman and wife, Liz of New Haven, Connecticut; two nephews, Eli and Alex Dieckman; a sister, Molly Dieckman of St. Louis, MO; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 17, 2019