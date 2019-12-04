|
Brian Keith Thomas Brian Keith Thomas departed this life December 2, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born May 14, 1960 in Great Falls, MT and graduated from West High School in Anchorage, AK, followed by service in the Navy discharged in 1978. He enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing. He is preceded in death by his father, Fredrick Thomas and survived by his life partner, JoAnn Blair, beloved Mother, Anita Oenbrink, Sister, Lynette (Dennis) Cox, Nephew, Jared (Katrina) Thomas, Niece, Rachel Cox; Great Nephews: Carter Kobe and Jared, Jr. along with Great-Niece: Zoe Lynn Thomas, and a lifelong Alaskan friend, Curtis Steiner. A Celebration of Life will be held, Sat. Dec. 7th with Visitation at 1pm, Service at 1:30pm at the Upper Room of Northland Christian Church: 6120 NE 48th St. KCMO 64119.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 4, 2019