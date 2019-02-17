Resources More Obituaries for Brian Burnes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brian Paul "Sam" Burnes IV

Obituary Flowers Brian Paul "Sam" Burnes IV May 28, 1997- Jan. 13, 2019 The word "special" is commonly associated with someone like Sam. To those who knew him, Sam was extraordinary. He was not defined nor should he be remembered for the limitations produced by a brain with too many mysteries of epilepsy. Sam will always be celebrated for how he courageously and exuberantly met each day with boundless and contagiousjoy and love. Sam knew he was loved. Sam gave love. Our hope is Sam's heavenly time is filled with limitless "big Cokes" and "dogs" and continuous Disney videos. Heaven's perfect weather gifts Sam endless time for swimming and bike rides. It is place of infinite surfaces for Sam to gleefully do what he often did - catch a glimpse of his reflectionlovingly known here on earth as "Mr. Handsome." Sam's remarkable achievements in life were only possible because of incredible teams of devoted teachers and paraprofessionals, as well as doctors and nurses. Sam never gave up and neither did these amazing people. Sam inherited his family's heritage of a strong work ethic. There wasn't piece of paper Sam couldn't feed into a shredder, nor objects he couldn't sort, all the while displaying a broad grin of a job well done. Sam's family thanks his treasured caregivers, Tylor and Bridget, as well as Sam's many fans on Facebook who always cheered him on to the next accomplishment or adventure. Sam was a graduate of Shawnee Mission North. He is survived by his parents Debra and Brian Burnes; his sister, Jessie; his brother, Charlie; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Sam's life will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village. Sam was a donor to the Midwest Transplant Network. He may be remembered by a gift to the Sensory Friendly Concert Program at the Kansas City Symphony.

