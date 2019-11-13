|
Brian Shearer Dalby Brian Shearer Dalby of Lee's Summit, Missouri passed peacefully on November 5, 2019 into the open arms of God where he was completely healed after a lengthy battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was born March 3, 1950 in Los Angles, California to Leland T. and Marion (Shearer) Dalby. He was a 1972 graduate from the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. After graduation, Brian served 5 years of active duty followed by several years of Naval Reserve service until he fully retired with the rank of Captain. Brian's civilian job was with Ash Grove Cement of Overland Park, Kansas where he acted as Senior Waste Fuels Manager retiring in 2014. Brian was an even natured man who loved his family and enjoyed serving God at his place of worship Eagle Creek Church, Lee's Summit, Missouri. Brian's hobbies included golf, watching Chiefs football and he was a huge Royals baseball fan (much to the chagrin of his wife Robyn who is St. Louis Cardinals all the way!). Brian was proceeded in death by his parents Leland T. and Marion (Shearer) Dalby. He is survived by his loving wife, Robyn Lee (Hatfield) Dalby, children, Jason A. and Kristi (Tyas) Dalby, Virginia Beach, VA, Jonathan H. Dalby, Littleton, CO, Kelly S. (Dalby) and BJ Allen, Lee's Summit, MO, and Taylor L. Dalby, St. Charles, MO; grandchildren, Breckon and Sutton Dalby, Virginia Beach, VA and Katelynn Whetstone and Briley Allen of Lee's Summit, MO; and brothers, Leland T and Kathy (Burgreen) Dalby and Mark I. and Janice (Ryan) Dalby both of California. Celebration of Life, November 16, 2019, 11:00 am, Eagle Creek Church, 125 SE Stuart Road, Lee's Summit, Missouri. Family requests donation in lieu of flowers to () or Cure PSP (www.psp.org). Inurnment at a later date at Missouri Veteran's Cemetery, Higginsville, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 13, 2019