Bronson "Teeny" Knoxx Coughlin Bronson "Teeny" Knoxx Coughlin was born Oct. 30th, 2018. He was an easy going baby from day one. He rarely cried and once he learned to smile, he did it constantly. His smile was the last thing we would see before he would fall asleep. That smile was the last thing his mommy saw as she kissed him goodbye and the last thing his daddy saw when he laid him down for bed. Neither parent knowing it would be the last time they would see that smile. Michael Coughlin and Nicole Moore's beloved 3 month old baby boy passed away early Monday morning. He is survived by 2 older brothers, Jadon and Colston, as well as his loving grandparents Mary and Charles Frost, Tonya Blair, "Gigi" Peggy Dunn, & Paul and Terri Coughlin. As well as dozens of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is loved by many and will never be forgotten. Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM with Funeral services held at 2:00 PM on Friday, Feb 15, 2109 at Grace Baptist Church, 3101 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO. Burial will be in White Chapel Cemetery of Gladstone.



