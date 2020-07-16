1/1
Bruce Alan Krieg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Alan Krieg The family of Bruce Alan Krieg, 49, was truly blessed by his love, humor and commitment. Bruce is survived by his wife, Stacy (Nikodym), son Dylan, and daughter Grace. Memorial Service and funeral will be held at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overland Park, Kansas, on Saturday, July 18, beginning at 9:30 AM. To join the funeral via livestream on July 18 at 10 AM, please visit:m.facebook.com/ queenoftheholyrosary Please consider donations to KC Pet Project at kcpetproject.org Rest in sweet peace, Bruce.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved