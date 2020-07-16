Bruce Alan Krieg The family of Bruce Alan Krieg, 49, was truly blessed by his love, humor and commitment. Bruce is survived by his wife, Stacy (Nikodym), son Dylan, and daughter Grace. Memorial Service and funeral will be held at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overland Park, Kansas, on Saturday, July 18, beginning at 9:30 AM. To join the funeral via livestream on July 18 at 10 AM, please visit:m.facebook.com/ queenoftheholyrosary Please consider donations to KC Pet Project at kcpetproject.org
Rest in sweet peace, Bruce.