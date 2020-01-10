Kansas City Star Obituaries
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Fort Riley, KS
Bruce Buck Obituary
Colonel Bruce Buck (US Army, Retired) On the 31 st of December 2019, Colonel (US Army, Retired) Bruce Fay Buck, passed away at the Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons in Aurora, Colorado, two months shy of his 94th birthday. Bruce was born at home in Enterprise, Kansas on 21 February 1926 to Charles Fay and Ruth (Scott) Buck, the middle of three children. He graduated from North Kansas City High School, attended the University of Missouri where he studied engineering and later earned a graduate degree from the University of Virginia. He was a veteran of World War II and the Viet Nam War and devoted over 30 years of military service to his country. He married Julianne Aaron on 28 August 1949 and together they raised three children: Anne, Joel, and Maggie. After Julie's death, he married Sue Woods of North Kansas City in 2001. Bruce was preceded in death by his father Charles Fay, his mother Ruth, his wife Julie, his second wife Sue, and his brother Dick. He is survived by his sister Joyce [Gene] Johnstone; his children Anne Williams, Joel [Diane] Buck, and Margaret [John] Hynes; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces/nephews. Visitation and a memorial service will be on Monday 13 Jan 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 NE Antioch Road, Gladstone, MO, followed by burial at 2:00pm that afternoon at the Fort Riley, KS, post cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 10, 2020
