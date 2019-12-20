|
Bruce Edward Lambert Jr Bruce Edward Lambert Jr, 93, of Lenexa, KS, a former retail grocery owner, passed away December 17, 2019 at Lakeview Village Care Center Lenexa. Celebration of life Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Lakeview Village Heritage Center 9100 Park St. Lenexa, KS 66215 Inurnment at Louisburg Cemetery, Louisburg, KS To read the full obituary, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel 913-837-4310
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 20, 2019