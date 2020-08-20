Bruce Fales Bruce Fales, 77, of Kansas City, MO, died August 13th, 2020. Bruce passed quickly without pain, holding the hand of his wife of twenty-five years, Janet Manley. Bruce enlisted in the Air Force in 1965. After his discharge, he attended school to become a computer programmer. During his career, he worked at Butler Manufacturing and DST. He retired in 2008. Bruce had a quick, analytical brain and enjoyed learning about science and mechanics. His life accomplishments included learning to fly, building his own Air Cam airplane and crafting beautiful furniture and cabinets with his woodworking skills. Bruce loved his family and friends dearly. He is survived by his wife, Janet Manley; his daughter Jill (Scott) Lunsford and grandsons Jackson and Justin Lunsford; his son David (Christina) Fales and granddaughters Kailey Fales and Samantha (Austin) Gallardo and great-grandson AJ and, of course, his faithful canine companion, Hank.