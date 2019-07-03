|
Bruce James Lindsey Bruce James Lindsey passed away Wednesday, June 26th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a long and courageous battle with multiple sclerosis and diabetes. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, James Lyman Lindsey; mother, Lois Borgeson Lindsey; and his sister, Janet Sue Lindsey. He is survived by his daughters: Lauren Lindsey, of Leawood, KS, Meredith Lindsey-Gregg and her husband Jon Gregg of Olathe, KS., Grace Lindsey of Leawood, KS.; his sister, Joann Folsom of Lenexa, KS; and his former spouse, Sheila Gill of Leawood, KS. Visitation at 1pm, with funeral service beginning at 2pm, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Wesley Chapel at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, KS 66224. Interment at Mt. Washington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to or Boy Scouts of America. Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home (816)523-1234.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 3, 2019