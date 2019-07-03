Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wesley Chapel at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection
13720 Roe Ave.
Leawood, KS
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Wesley Chapel at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection
13720 Roe Ave.
Leawood, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Lindsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce James Lindsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce James Lindsey Obituary
Bruce James Lindsey Bruce James Lindsey passed away Wednesday, June 26th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a long and courageous battle with multiple sclerosis and diabetes. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, James Lyman Lindsey; mother, Lois Borgeson Lindsey; and his sister, Janet Sue Lindsey. He is survived by his daughters: Lauren Lindsey, of Leawood, KS, Meredith Lindsey-Gregg and her husband Jon Gregg of Olathe, KS., Grace Lindsey of Leawood, KS.; his sister, Joann Folsom of Lenexa, KS; and his former spouse, Sheila Gill of Leawood, KS. Visitation at 1pm, with funeral service beginning at 2pm, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Wesley Chapel at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, KS 66224. Interment at Mt. Washington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to or Boy Scouts of America. Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home (816)523-1234.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now