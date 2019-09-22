|
Bruce L. Dunbar 1946-2019 Bruce L. Dunbar, B.S., M.S., R.N., age 73, died unexpectedly in the early morning of Saturday, September 14, at the home in Independence, MO. His devoted wife Sheryl was by his side. Death was due to heart failure. Mr. Dunbar's passing ended fifty years of public service in his roles as a teacher, hospital administrator, psychological therapist, and over thirty years in nursing. Mr. Dunbar was born in St. Joseph, MO, on June 13, 1946. He attended public schools there, graduating from Central High School in 1964. With his tall athletic build, he was a natural on the football field, but his sports involvement was ended by a serious knee injury. He focused his extra-curricular activities on music and quickly became a first rate saxophonist. After high school, he received his undergraduate degree in psychology from Northwest Missouri State University with minor studies certifying him to teach in Missouri public schools. He initially taught eighth grade pupils in St. Joseph. He provided an important male role model to his pupils-- many of whom were from broken homes. His enthusiastic students were enthralled by how such a tall man could have both great patience and the ability to explain complex ideas in easy to understand terms. During these years he was married to Renee Suzanne Ratliff, and the couple had two children, Joel and Beth. With a young family, he somehow found time to commute to Northwest Missouri State University to earn a Master's degree in psychology. He often earned extra money on weekends by playing tenor saxophone in local bands. With his graduate degree, he took his first position in the health sciences. He served as Assistant Director of Personnel at Missouri State Hospital for Mental Health, at the time one of the largest employers in St. Joseph. He moved from administration to positions that allowed him direct contact with patients. As a psychology paraprofessional he administered mental assessment tests (often in other facilities across the state). He worked as well with psychiatrists in the rehabilitation of patients with alcohol and drug addictions. In the early 1980s after the end of his marriage, he left the State Hospital and enrolled in nursing school. As an R.N., his first major position was a surgical nurse at the V.A Hospital in Leavenworth, followed by appointments at Heartland Health, St. Joseph, and Excelsior Springs Hospital. In 1998, he was appointed O. R. Charge Nurse at the Medical Center of Independence, where he worked until he joined Centerpoint Medical Center in 2006 as staff nurse until his retirement. In 1999, he met Sheryl Fosburgh at MCI. He would later recount that he was attracted to Sheryl by her looks, her professional competence as a Medical Tech, and by her coy indifference toward him, usually dismissing him as "Big Daddy." Eventually, the attraction became mutual, the two married, and they spent the next twenty years as inseparable partners in life and work. Bruce's personal life was filled with varied interests. Those who knew him were quickly taken by his gift for conversation, his command of facts, and his innate kindness. The consummate outdoorsman, he was most at home hunting and fishing. He read widely about such topics as Alaska, the habits of wolves (travelling to Ely, MN, to see them for himself), the battles of World War II, the history of Scotland, the mechanics of firearms, rare knives, the family's ancestors, and all aspects of popular culture. During his last few years, he combined his love of animals with a rediscovered talent for drawing. He produced highly prized pencil portraits of favorite pets owned by his friends from the hospital. Mr. Dunbar was preceded in death by his parents, Burton L. Dunbar, Jr. (1994) and Loretta Teson Dunbar (1999). He is survived by his wife, Sheryl, of the home; his son Joel David (granddaughter Avery Grace), St. Joseph, MO; and his daughter Beth Dunbar Stephens (grandsons Jake and Luke), St. Joseph, MO. He is also survived by his brother Burton L. Dunbar III and his wife Anna Larkin of Leawood, KS. A Memorial Gathering in honor of Mr. Dunbar will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 4:00-6:00 PM, in the Chapel, Centerpoint Medical Center, 19600 East 39th Street, Independence, MO. This Memorial is open to the public. Cremation arrangements by Charter Funerals with private interment. Condolences may be left at www.charterfunerals.com. Mrs. Dunbar requests that friends wishing to honor Bruce make contributions to Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 2, 14605 East U.S. Highway 40, Kansas City, MO 64136.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 22, 2019