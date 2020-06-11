Bruce L. Edwards Bruce L. Edwards, age 77, passed away Friday morning, June 5, 2020, at his home in Shawnee, Kansas. Private family services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the First Christian Church, Fowler. In lieu of attending, friends may view the services via Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary's Facebook page. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 11, 2020.