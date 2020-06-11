Bruce L. Edwards
Bruce L. Edwards Bruce L. Edwards, age 77, passed away Friday morning, June 5, 2020, at his home in Shawnee, Kansas. Private family services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the First Christian Church, Fowler. In lieu of attending, friends may view the services via Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary's Facebook page. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 11, 2020.
