Bruce L. Ellis, S.
October 27, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri -
Bruce L. Ellis, Sr., 87, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, passed away October 27, 2020. He was born to Bob and Betty Ellis in Ogden, Kansas on October 2, 1933. Bruce graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines. He was married to Judy M. Ellis (deceased, 2012) for 57 years. He is survived by three children, Bruce (Kim) Ellis, Maria (Jorg) Will and Lisa Ellis Brown. Bruce served 20 years as a Marine, including tours in Korea and Vietnam and retired a Captain in 1971. Following the Marines, Bruce became involved with the labor unions in Kansas City. He was the Director of the Missouri Division of Labor Standards and later served as Labor Liaison for the United Way before joining Blue Cross Blue Shield of KC as Labor Representative until retirement. He loved spending time with his eight grandchildren Bob, Lauren (Sean), Natalie (Andrew), Andrew, Sydney (Ryan), Jake, Alex, and Kate. He also enjoyed passing time with friends and family, golf and vacations at the beach.
Bruce is also survived by his four siblings, Bob, Barbara, Bill, Beth, and their families, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
For more information and to leave condolences, please visit: MtMoriah.net