Bruce Randall Crabtree
Bruce Randall Crabtree Bruce Randall Crabtree (Randy), age 65, of Kansas City, MO passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 surrounded by his family. Bruce was a beloved son, husband, father, brother, brother in law, and friend, who was preceded in death by his mother, Genevieve Stratman Crabtree. Randy was the apple of her eye. He was the owner of CC Enviroklean, Inc. for nearly 30 years, cleaning the environment. Bruce loved God, his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a collector of watches and was a music buffThe Beatles was his favorite. He had a love and appreciation of firearms, motorcycles, and boats. Randy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jeannine; his daughter, Baby Girl Jenny (Matt); his son, Ben (Amber); and six grandchildren, Kenzie, Mia, Maddy, Layla, Benny, and Remi; sister-in-law, Melissa Lewis "Missy" (Scott); son, Corey (Clarissa & kids); father, Archie Crabtree; and many extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at Terrace Park Funeral Home on Thursday, August 6 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. Burial service will be private. Contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 734-5500
