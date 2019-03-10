Kansas City Star Obituaries
Bruce Yarnell Obituary
Bruce Eugene Yarnell Bruce Yarnell, 70, of Shawnee, KS passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Visitation will be 12:30 to 2p.m. Friday, March 15 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee. Services will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Bruce will be laidto rest in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Clyde, KS at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Bruce was born February 27, 1949 to Francis and Berna Yarnell in Concordia, KS. He is survived by his wife Vicki Yarnell; his mother, Berna Gable; granddaughter, Brooklyn Yarnell; two brothers, Eric Yarnell and wife Opal; Patrick Yarnell; two sisters, Jeannette Davenport and husband Joel; Jayne Hermes and husband Dale. Bruce is preceded in death by his father, Francis Eugene Yarnell; a brother, Douglas Yarnell and his daughter, Brandy Yarnell. Online condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2019
