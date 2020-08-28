1/2
Bryan D. Salzman
1962 - 2020
Bryan D. Salzman Bryan D. Salzman, 57, Midlothian, Texas, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on Aug. 18, 2020. Bryan was born at Richards-Gebaur Air Base, Belton, Mo., Oct. 15, 1962, the son of (CW3) Larry R. and Wilma N. (Williams) Salzman. Growing up he lived in Fort Ord, Fort Carson, Colorado, Germany and Fort Bliss, Pittsburg and Girard, Kan. Bryan served in the U. S. Army and stationed at Gerszewski Barracks in Karlsruhe, Germany. Bryan married his wife Gale E. (Garber) Sept. 19, 2008 where they lived in Lenexa, Kan., before moving to Midlothian, Texas. Bryan loved to ride his motorcycle and travel with his wife throughout the United States and abroad. He enjoyed pheasant hunting; target shooting; watching car racing, Kansas City Chiefs and KU Jayhawks; reading; listening to music and especially laughing and spending time with friends. Bryan was a longtime member and past officer of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 407, Lenexa, Kan., and Lenexa Gun Club. He loved volunteering for Veterans and children's causes. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Craig A. Salzman. Survivors are his devoted wife Gale E. (Garber) Salzman, two brothers: Kevin, wife Judy Salzman and niece Candace; and Darrell, wife Annette Salzman, all of Mo.; many in-laws and numerous close friends. The Family received visitors Sun., Aug. 23, 2020, at the Midlothian Funeral Home and will host a Celebration of Life at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 7397, 9550 Lenexa, Kan., 4 p.m., Sat. Aug. 29, 2020. Donations can be made in Bryan's honor to the Parkland Burn Foundation c/o Wind and Fire MC- Dallas to send burned kids to camp, mailed Attn: Jim Pharr, 1506 Union Hill Rd. Ennis, Texas. 75119.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 7397
Funeral services provided by
Midlothian Funeral Home
200 East Ave E
Midlothian, TX 76065
(972) 723-9884
