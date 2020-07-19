Bryan Wallace King Bryan Wallace King, 45, of Liberty, MO, passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2020, at Liberty Hospital with family at his side. Bryan was born March 21, 1975, in Kansas City, MO. He grew up in Liberty, MO, and graduated from Liberty High School in 1993. He later received his Associate's degree from Maple Woods Community College. Bryan was united in marriage to Mikala Dawn Shipman on July 6, 1996, and they were blessed with two children, Jackson and Natalie. He worked as an associate at Home Depot for nearly 20 years, first at Liberty most recently in Gladstone. Bryan's father, Wally King, preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Mikala; children, Jackson and Natalie King; mother, Cathi Svetlecic (George); step-mother, Jane King; brothers, Dennis King (Brenda) and Jim Svetlecic (Alison); nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends, including all his Home Depot family. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-8 pm Monday, July 20, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Due to current restrictions, services on Tuesday will be private. In lieu of flowers, you may honor Bryan's memory with a donation to a college fund for his children. Checks payable to their family friend, Melissa Martin, may be left at the visitation or sent to Melissa at 919 Bull Run Court, Liberty, MO 64068. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com
. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.