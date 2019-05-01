|
Bryan "Scott" Wells Bryan "Scott" Wells, 44, of Overland Park, died on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Adventhealth Shawnee Mission. Scott had a passion for selling cars which was one of a kind. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 3:00 at Abundant Harvest Church, 4830 Shawnee Drive, Kansas City, KS 66106. Scott was born on July 27, 1974 to Berniece (Wells) Pflumm and Dean Wells in Merriam, KS. He is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother; sister Chrissy Fowler; Brother Mike and Vikki; Brother Patrick and nephew Ethan and niece's Catilynn, Breanna, Zoe and Sierra; Stepdad Frank Pflumm Jr and stepbrother Frank Pflumm III; Stepsister Wendy Johnston and several family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 1, 2019