Bryant Lee Darnaby 1943-2019 Bryant Lee Darnaby, 75, passed away at the Kansas City Hospice House, surrounded by his family on March 29th, 2019. He was born in Deadwood, South Dakota, September 16, 1943 to Eleanor(Kucera) Darnaby and Bryant Darnaby. He spent his youth in Springfield Mo. and graduated from Central High School in 1961. Bryant attended the U. of Missouri, where he played football on an amazing team, which was inducted into the state of Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. He graduated with a degree in engineering in 1966 and an MBA in 1967. Bryant married Linda Liston in 1967, and they moved to Overland Park. He worked for Shawnee Construction which he eventually owned and later. Darnaby Construction. He loved coaching his sons in Little League Basketball and Football. He loved his Missouri Tigers, canoeing, snow skiing, scuba diving and hunting. Above all he loved his family. He is survived by Linda (Liston) Darnaby, wife of 52 years, sons Bryant Patrick and Jerry Joseph (Bobbi Ann Cole) and grandchildren, Sydney, Lauren, Gavin and Regan Darnaby. He is survived by siblings, Gregory Darnaby (Pam) and Wendy Darnaby Inman (Tony), sister-in-law Sally (Liston) and brother-in-law Larry Dieter, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Cheryl Darnaby Newsome and brother James Darnaby, parents Eleanor and Bryant Darnaby. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12th at 11am at the Village Presbyterian Church on Antioch, 14895 Antioch Rd. Overland Park, Ks. 66221. The family wishes to thank the Kansas City Hospice House for their loving care and all the loving, supportive friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Down Syndrome Guild, 5960 Dearborn, Ste 100, Mission, Ks 66202 in memory of Bryant Darnaby on behalf of Bo Bracket.

