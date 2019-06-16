Buck A. Adrian Buck A. Adrian, age 70, of Spring Hill, KS-formerly of Olathe, KS-passed away on June 7, 2019. He was born on September 24, 1948 to George Buck and Mary L. Robinson-Adrian in Austin, TX. At an early age his family settled in Overland Park, KS. Buck graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School in 1968. In 1972, he graduated from Pittsburg State University. He worked for Burns & McDonnell Engineering as a Senior Cost Estimator for 38 years, retiring in 2010. It was at Burns & McDonnell that he met the love of his life, Pam and knew from first sight that he wanted to marry her. His wife Pamela Warner-Adrian survives him; they were married May 17, 1980 in Overland Park, KS. His oldest son, AJ Adrian and wife Angela, grandson Ashton, granddaughter Aliyah of Gardner, KS, his youngest son Justin Adrian and husband Randall Schneck of Overland Park, KS, also survive him. Also surviving him are his sister, Anita Page and partner Henry Evans of Lawton, OK and niece Michelle Matthey and husband Bill, great-nephew Quinn and great-niece, Bree of Elgin, OK. Also surviving are his much-loved fur babies, Aria and Asha. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Adrian, grandparents, Claude and Hassie Adrian and Dean and Myrtle Robinson, Aunts, Mary Lou Christopher and Billie Jean Sweatman, along with many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. Buck and Pam enjoyed going on cruises and loved going to Hawaii. "G-Pa" thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their various activities; taking his grandson, Ashton, to soccer practices, going with Pam to his soccer games, and watching Aliyah pay her violin in her school's orchestra. Buck loved spending time with his family. Buck was a 'car and truck man' and he enjoyed going to car shows with Pam in their 2010 "Transformer's Edition" Camaro. They also attended Sporting KC soccer games as season ticket holders. A celebration of life will be held 7:00 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster St., in Spring Hill, KS (913) 592-2244. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Greater SPCA of KC, Sporting KC's 'The Victory Project', Colonial Williamsburg or the . He will be greatly missed by his family, and by the friendships that he created with Pam. May he find peace on the other side of this life and comfort knowing that he may be gone but will never be forgotten.

