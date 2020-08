Or Copy this URL to Share

Bud Peck Bueford "Bud" Peck, 88, of Smithville, MO passed away, August 10, 2020. Graveside Service: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 20th at Grayson Cemetery. Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower



