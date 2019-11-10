Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Resources
More Obituaries for Buddy Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buddy D. "Bud" Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Buddy "Bud" D. Allen Bud, 83, of KC, MO passed on 11/2/2019 at St Luke's Hosp. surrounded by his family. Bud was born in Oklahoma City, OK to Herman and Pauline (Cannon) Allen on 10/18/1936. Bud graduated from Moore High School in 1955 and then served proudly in the US Army. Bud married Judy Sheaffer in 1960. He worked for Farmland Ind. until his retirement in 1998. Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; his son, Chris; and his son-in-law, Bob. Survivors include his daughter, Laura; daughter-in-law, Christie; grand-children, Brian, Katie, and Michael. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Saturday Nov. 16, 2019 at St Therese Catholic Church with a visitation from 9:30-10:30 AM at the church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials are suggested to St. Therese Catholic Church. (Arr. White Chapel 816-452-8419)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Buddy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -