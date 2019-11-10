|
|
Buddy "Bud" D. Allen Bud, 83, of KC, MO passed on 11/2/2019 at St Luke's Hosp. surrounded by his family. Bud was born in Oklahoma City, OK to Herman and Pauline (Cannon) Allen on 10/18/1936. Bud graduated from Moore High School in 1955 and then served proudly in the US Army. Bud married Judy Sheaffer in 1960. He worked for Farmland Ind. until his retirement in 1998. Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; his son, Chris; and his son-in-law, Bob. Survivors include his daughter, Laura; daughter-in-law, Christie; grand-children, Brian, Katie, and Michael. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Saturday Nov. 16, 2019 at St Therese Catholic Church with a visitation from 9:30-10:30 AM at the church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials are suggested to St. Therese Catholic Church. (Arr. White Chapel 816-452-8419)
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019