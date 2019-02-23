|
Burley "Bud" Guthrie 5-12-37 - 2-20-19 Burley Lloyd Guthrie, Jr. passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the age of 81 in the comfort of his home in North Kansas City, Missouri. Bud was a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend who possessed a deep appreciation for the goodness and grace of God. He leaves behind a circle of family and friends that will miss him dearly; Barry Guthrie, Rain Guthrie, Chris and Renee DuPaul, Jenna DuPaul, Dalton DuPaul, Tiffani Grassie, Braedyn Grassie, Knox Grassie, Ron and Rae Russell, Jim and Jo Reynolds, Jil Fowler Pfander, Bev Snyder, Sharon and Branion Blank, Laura Cirlincuina, Jessica Cirlincuina, Brooks Blank, and Layne Blank. Private family services will be held.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2019