Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Victory Baptist Church
1302 West St.
Tonganoxie, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Victory Baptist Church
1302 West St.
Tonganoxie, MO
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Burton Wade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burton E. Wade

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burton E. Wade Obituary
Burton E. Wade Burton E. Wade, 85, Kansas City, Kansas passed away November 6, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM at Victory Baptist Church, 1302 West St., Tonganoxie, KS 66086. Interment will be immediately following in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Catholic Charities Hospice. Burt was born on December 30, 1933 in Columbus, KS to Ralph and Ada Wade. He graduated high school from Wyandotte High School in KCK in 1951. In 1953 he was married to his high school sweetheart, Joanne Mack. He played baseball in the Minor Leagues for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1953. In 1956 he began his career with Local 2 KCMO as a sheet metal worker. He then worked at Ford Claycomo Plant and retired in 1994. Burt and his family were charter members of Open Door Baptist Church in KCK in 1964. His last home church was Victory Baptist in Tonganoxie. For a full obituary and to leave fond memories and condolences for the family please visit www.chapelhill-buter.com. Arrangements: Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 913-334-3366.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Burton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -