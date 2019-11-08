|
Burton E. Wade Burton E. Wade, 85, Kansas City, Kansas passed away November 6, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM at Victory Baptist Church, 1302 West St., Tonganoxie, KS 66086. Interment will be immediately following in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Catholic Charities Hospice. Burt was born on December 30, 1933 in Columbus, KS to Ralph and Ada Wade. He graduated high school from Wyandotte High School in KCK in 1951. In 1953 he was married to his high school sweetheart, Joanne Mack. He played baseball in the Minor Leagues for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1953. In 1956 he began his career with Local 2 KCMO as a sheet metal worker. He then worked at Ford Claycomo Plant and retired in 1994. Burt and his family were charter members of Open Door Baptist Church in KCK in 1964. His last home church was Victory Baptist in Tonganoxie. For a full obituary and to leave fond memories and condolences for the family please visit www.chapelhill-buter.com. Arrangements: Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 913-334-3366.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2019