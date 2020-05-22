Butch "Raymond" McGinnis
Butch "Raymond" McGinnis Butch (Raymond) McGinnis, born in Kansas City, KS. August 26, 1959 left to be with the Lord's band of Angels in Heaven May 5, 2020 after a lengthy illness. A brick mason and an accomplished drummer, he lived life to the fullest. He is survived by wife Dana, his mother Joanne Goodwin, father Mac McGinnis. Daughters Samantha, Angela & Alicia, son-in-laws, nine grandchildren, sisters and & brothers, and countless other friends and family. A celebration of life with friends and family will be held at Edwardsville Christian Church May 30th at 10 a.m. Donations to the church would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 22, 2020.
