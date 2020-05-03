Byron E. Jacobson Byron Jacobson, 67, passed away April 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family from pancreatic cancer. Due to the current situation services will be held at a later date. Survivors include his loving and gorgeous wife of 48 years, Glenda; daughters, Angela Klappa, Heather (Brad) Marecek, and son, Erik Jacobson. For full obituary, undated service information, and to leave a condolence to the family please visit www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.