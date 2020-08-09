C. E. Ricketts, DDS C.E. Ricketts DDS, 71, of Las Vegas NV passed away July 23, 2020. He was born to Kenneth and Anita Ricketts on June 2, 1949, in Harrisonville MO. C.E. graduated from Ruskin High in 1967 and from UMKC School of Dentistry in 1976. He served in the Air Force for 12 years. He practiced dentistry in Las Vegas NV for 25 years. He is survived by his wife Jane of the home, his son Christopher and granddaughter Emma of Honolulu HI, mother Anita Taylor of Raymore MO, sister Linda Burgess of Stilwell KS, and many friends and family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store