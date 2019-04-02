Cadence Louise Johnston Cadence Louise Johnston, 16, of Gardner, KS passed away March 26, 2019. Visitation will be held 5:00 to 8:00 pm Tues., April 2, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Wed., April 3, 2019 at New Life Community Church, 17935 Moonlight Rd., Gardner, KS. Memorial contributions may be ade to gofundme.com/cadence-louis-johnston-funeral-expenses and/or the Cadence Johnston Memorial Fund c/o Central Bank of the Midwest. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Cadence was born Dec. 13, 2002 in Merriam, KS to Conan and Carey Louise (Brooks) Johnston. Cadence was a bright light in the hearts and lives of her family. Her parents Conan and Carey are very proud to have been blessed with her as their oldest child. Cadence was a leading force in her school community. She attended school in Gardner her entire life; attending Nike Elementary, Pioneer Ridge, Trail Ridge and Gardner Edgerton High School. Cadence served on Student Council at Trail Ridge Middle School and was involved in the Take Five multi-media group. At Gardner Edgerton High School, Cadence was a founder of G.S.A. (Gay, Straight Alliance). Cadence enjoyed long boarding and was a great big sister to her younger sister Peighton. Cadence served as a Project Engineer Summer Intern for Tom Martin Construction, Olathe, KS. She loved to eat sushi, read and draw, loved her dogs and going on adventures with her sister and friends. But her biggest passion was her Geode collection. She was known as a rock hound. Cadence leaves behind a legacy of leadership, friendship, loyalty, love, compassion, empathy, respect, drive, determination, responsibility, creativity, passion, academic strength and comedy. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Lawrence Carter Johnston and Kathryn Tryvonne McClean and maternal great-grandfather, Val Brooks. Cadence is survived by her father and sister, Conan and Peighton Johnston, Gardner, KS; mother, Carey Brooks-Johnston, Olathe, KS; maternal grandparents: Jeff and Pam Brooks, Haysville, KS, Kathy and Sherman Crawford, Haysville, KS; great-grandmother,Louise Brooks, Oxford, KS, great-grandparents Howard W. and Frankie Beverage, Wichita, KS and a multitude of friends and extended family.

