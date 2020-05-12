Caitlin Deckman Wade
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Caitlin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caitlin Deckman Wade Caitlin Deckman Wade, 29, of Fort Worth. TX and formerly of Leawood, KS passed away on May 8, 2020 at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital. Caitlin was born on April 22, 1991 in Kansas City, MO. She was a graduate of Blue Valley High School. She is survived by her husband Alan Wade, daughters Elise and Emily, step-children Shy, Justin and Laela, parents Gary and Nancy Deckman, sister Olga, brother Kyle (Melissa) Deckman, nephew Drew, grandmother Hazel Deckman and an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Private services are planned at Mount Moriah Cemetery. There will be a drive-thru visitation from 12:30pm to 2:00pm on Friday, May 15 in Mount Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Please enter the south driveway of the cemetery and follow the signs to the family property. For more information please visit www.mtmoriah.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Mount Moriah Cemetery -drive-thru visitation,enter the south driveway of the cemetery and follow the signs to the family property
Send Flowers
Service
Mount Moriah Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved