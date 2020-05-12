Caitlin Deckman Wade Caitlin Deckman Wade, 29, of Fort Worth. TX and formerly of Leawood, KS passed away on May 8, 2020 at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital. Caitlin was born on April 22, 1991 in Kansas City, MO. She was a graduate of Blue Valley High School. She is survived by her husband Alan Wade, daughters Elise and Emily, step-children Shy, Justin and Laela, parents Gary and Nancy Deckman, sister Olga, brother Kyle (Melissa) Deckman, nephew Drew, grandmother Hazel Deckman and an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Private services are planned at Mount Moriah Cemetery. There will be a drive-thru visitation from 12:30pm to 2:00pm on Friday, May 15 in Mount Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Please enter the south driveway of the cemetery and follow the signs to the family property. For more information please visit www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2020.