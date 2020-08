Or Copy this URL to Share

Caleb Timothy Hon 17, passed Aug. 23, 2020. Rosary 5:30 p.m. Visit: 6-9 p.m., Aug. 27, Hixson-Klein FH, Smith- ville. Funeral Procession line up 11:30 a.m., Aug. 28, Good Shepherd Catholic Church for Graveside at Resurrection Cem.



