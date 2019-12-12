Kansas City Star Obituaries
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Calvin E. Van Tuyl

Calvin E. Van Tuyl Obituary
Calvin E. Van Tuyl Calvin E. Van Tuyl, 89, passed away peacefully, Monday Dec. 9, 2019. Beloved son, husband and father, Calvin was born April 13, 1930 in LaCygne, KS to Dollie and Jesse Van Tuyl. He was the "baby" the family. Cal went from riding a horse to a one-room school to selling cars for 60 + years. His big, gregarious personality was known to friends family and all of his customers. He married the love of his life Doris (White) in 1956 even though she had seen his bachelor lake house. They were a couple in the truest sense of the word for 62 years. Son Rick worked with Calvin at his car lot. They also enjoyed together anything involving cars, boats and everything with an engine. His warm laugh and sense of humor will be missed. Calvin is survived by his wife Doris, son Rick and his wife Sandy and nephews and nieces who he was very close to. He was preceded by his; brothers Cecil, Melvin, Robert Ray as well as his sisters Pansy Phalen, Violet Fenderson, Waneta Van Tuyl and Lillie Van Tuyl. Visitation at 10 am followed by service at 11 am Saturday, December 14th at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS 66215. The family asks in lieu of flowers for donations to be made to Kansas City Hospice. Thank you to all the staff and volunteers who made Calvin's last days as peaceful as possible. (Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 12, 2019
