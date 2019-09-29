|
Calvin Richard Lyman Calvin Lyman was born in rural Aldrich, MO in Polk County on Aug 6, 1924. Calvin passed away September 21, 2019 . Calvin attended Drury College for 2 years, receiving a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Missouri University in Columbia, MO. He was in the honorary society at both colleges. He received a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Kansas. He retired from Phillips Petroleum and also from F.D.A. Calvin served in the WWII as a pilot, then went into the reserves and was recalled to Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents Donald Sherman and Pearl Elizabeth "Dollie" (Beason) Lyman, an infant brother, brother and sister-in-law Paul and Helen Lyman and nephew Lee Lyman. He is survived by his wife Ella Mae, a niece, 2 great nephews, a great niece, great great niece, and a great great great niece and 2 nephews all of Texas. Graveside service with Military Honors 11:00am Sat Sept 28, 2019 Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Aldrich, MO. Services under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home Gladstone, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019