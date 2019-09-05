Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Countryside Christian Church
6101 Nall Ave.
Mission, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Countryside Christian Church
6101 Nall Ave.
Mission, MO
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Moriah Cemetery
Resources
1940 - 2019
Cameron Evans Obituary
Cameron Evans Cameron Evans, 79, of Overland Park, KS passed to life eternal on August 31, 2019 with family by his side. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am, Friday, September 6, 2019, followed by an 11 am funeral service and luncheon at Countryside Christian Church, 6101 Nall Ave. Mission, KS. Burial immediately following at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Cameron was born January 9, 1940 in Stillwater, OK, to Floyd and Nova (England) Evans. He was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma. Cameron retired after spending his entire career as a Systems Analyst for Hallmark Cards. Since 1963 he has been an active member and elder at Countryside Christian. He married his college sweetheart Bettina Owens on August 25, 1962. Cameron was preceded in death by his parents; he is survived by his wife Bettina of 57 years; daughter Cynthia Evans; son Owen Evans and three grandchildren, Rachel, Luke and James. Visit www.amosfamily.com for memorial contributions, condolences, and a full obituary.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 5, 2019
