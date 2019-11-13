|
|
Candelaria Filipe Alvarado Candelaria Filipe Alvarado, 95, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on November 8, 2019. A visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. with a Rosary service to follow at 7 P.M. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral l Home. A mass will be held at 11 A.M Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist, 2910 Strong Ave, Kansas City, KS 66106. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Candelaria was born the daughter of Andres and Camilia Reveles on May 1, 1924 in Kansas City, Kansas. Candelaria had many joys in her life including her love to cook, music and being a part of a Polka dance club. Candelaria had a love for shopping and she never dared to go without her lists. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist and part of the Women's Auxiliary. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 74 years Elisardo Felix Alvarado; a son, John R. Alvarado and her parents. She is survived by seven daughters, Bea Gomez (Don) of Kansas City, KS, Rosie Marshall (Frank) of Topeka, KS, Connie Alvarado of Lahaina, HI, Mary Mesa of Kansas City, KS, Pat Conejo (Fernando) of Cibolo, TX, Josephine Alvarado of Mission, KS and Theresa Romero (Ignacio) of Kansas City, KS; two sons, Michael Alvarado (Rose) of Overland Park, KS and Charlie Alvarado (Patty) of Kansas City, KS; 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Please visit Candelaria's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 13, 2019