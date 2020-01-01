|
Cara Lee Dickerson Cara Lee Dickerson,92, of Olathe and Shawnee, KS, peacefully passed away on December 30th, 2019 at Aberdeen Village in Olathe, Kansas. Born October 14, 1927, in Plattsburg, MO, she was the daughter of the late Eunice Wray and Willis Dixon. She was the beloved wife of predeceased, Max "Gene" Dickerson for 72 years. After graduating from Plattsburg High School she attended Maryville College and received a teaching certificate and taught all grades in a rural one room schoolhouse in Turney, MO. Cara Lee was a devoted member of Merriam Christian Church for over 60 years, serving in many leadership roles, including regional representative member for the Disciples of Christ Church, and president of the Christian Womens' Fellowship. She was a member and past president of the Merriam Homemakers Club. Cara Lee is survived by her daughters, Shara (Kent) Runyan of Columbia MO and Julee (Robert) Oppici of Woodbury, CT, her daughter-in-law, Linda Dickerson of Kansas City, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and her sister Wray Phalen of Diamond Springs CA. She was predeceased by her father, Willis Dixon, her mother, Eunice Wray Moreland, stepfather, Calvin Moreland, her brothers Elbert Dixon and Lewis Moreland and her son Stephen Dickerson. On Friday, January 3rd, a visitation will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS, followed by a burial service at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Merriam Christian Church 9401 Johnson Drive Merriam, KS 66203. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020