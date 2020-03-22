Home

Caralee "Kip" Donaldson

Caralee "Kip" Donaldson Obituary
Caralee "Kip" Donaldson Caralee "Kip" Donaldson, 78 of Kansas City, MO passed away on March 11, 2020. Survived by her husband of 56 years Lawrence R. Donaldson of the home. Children Jeramie Pils and husband Mark Pils of Parkville and Stephanie Bayne of Punta Gorda, FL. Born in Watertown, WI on January 7, 1942 and raised in Oconomowoc, WI She came to Kansas City to work for TWA, but met the man of her dreams. She was the lunch lady at Border Star, Girl Scout Leader, swim team mom and later grandmother to Eric Pils and Bryan Pils. She also leaves behind nieces Jennifer Gaal, Leslie Lange, Diane Van Houtan and Hilary Giovannini and nephews Dale Ryan and Joe Donaldson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020
