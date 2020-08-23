1/
Carey Francis Robinson
Carey Francis Robinson Carey F. Robinson, 62, of Kremmling, CO. passed away July 26, 2020. Carey was born on December 9, 1957, in Kansas City, Kansas. He grew up in Leawood, Kansas, graduated from Shawnee Mission South HS, and attended college at Western State, Gunnison, CO. After moving to Summit County, CO he and his friend, Sheila, opened Q4U BBQ restaurant. It was a favorite of locals and visitors for 30 years. Carey was also a self-taught guitarist/singer /songwriter and performed at various local establishments. He will be remembered for his compassion, zest and humor. He will be missed dearly. Carey was preceded in death by his parents, Sara and Frank Robinson. Survivors include his sons, Parker F. Robinson of Kremmling, CO and Patrick C. Robinson of Denver, CO; his ex-wife (friend) Sheila Robinson of Dillon, CO; sisters Patricia Robinson, Olathe, KS; Denise Robinson, Overland Park, KS, Maura (Stephen) McGiffert, Leawood, KS.; Tina Robinson, Overland Park, KS; and brother, Mike (Joan) Robinson, Dallas, TX; two cousins, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
