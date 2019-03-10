Carl A Ryder Carl A. Ryder died unexpectedly February 20th. He is survived by his wife, and best friend of 45 years, Vicki. Carl was a loving and adoring father to their children Bryan and Lisa, daughter-in-law Randi, and grandchildren Jack and Leah. All who knew Carl will miss his kind and generous spirit. Helived his life with principle and conviction and was a loyal and compassionate friend.Carl's love of conversation and sense of humor will stay with us forever. We love you more than words can tell. Carl is also survived by his parents, Alan and Phyllis,as well as family and friends across the county. He is preceded in death by brother Ken. The family invites friends to share stories and celebrate Carl's life, March 21st 4-6pm at Davey's Uptown 3402 Main St, KCMO. A private ceremony is being held by the family. Donations can be made to NAMI or The Nature Conservancy in lieu of flowers.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary