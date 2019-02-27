Carl F. Canaleo Carl Canaleo, 91, passed away at home on February 24, 2019, with family at his side. The Rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. followed by visitation 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee's Summit Rd., Independence, MO. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, at the Church followed by entombment at Mount Olivet Mausoleum. Carl was born in Kansas City, MO, on April 28, 1927, to the late Frank and Mary Canaleo. He attended Northeast High School and left at the age of 17 to join the U.S. Navy during WWII. When he returned home, he, his dad and his brother opened Two Sons Market in south Kansas City. Later he began his career at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., retiring after 32 wonderful years. Carl was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Rose; and his nephew, Anthony. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Vita (Orlando) Canaleo; his two daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Bill King, Nina and Craig Euritt; his three grandchildren whom he adored, Ryan, Carlyn and Lauren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



