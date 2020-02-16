|
Carl E. Null Carl E. Null, Sr., 89, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife of 61 years, Marie, two sons, Chris and Paul, and daughter, Benina. Carl was born in Kansas City, Kansas on April 17, 1930. He graduated from Harrisonville High School in 1948 and served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954 while stationed at Camp Darby in Italy. Carl retired in 1992 from a 35 year career with Proctor & Gamble. Carl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by wife, Marie, son, Chris (Terra), son, Paul (Karey), and daughter, Benina (John); grandchildren, Mario, Anthony, Marissa, Hannah, Brock, and Nick; great-grandson, Tyson; and niece, Irene Ruiz. As well as many other family members and friends who loved and adored him. He was preceded in death by his son, Carl E. Null, Jr. in 1978 at the age of nineteen. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:30 am with funeral mass at 10:30 am, Wednesday, February 19th at Queen of the Holy Rosary, 7023 West 71st Street, Overland Park, Kansas 66204. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to or Bishop Ward High School.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020