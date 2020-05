Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl Edward Wilson Carl E. Wilson, 93, Ex. Springs, MO. passed May 26, 2020. A private service was held with burial at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO. Bross & Spidle 816-630-3131



