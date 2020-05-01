Carl Franklin Painter, Jr. Carl Franklin Painter, Jr. 84, of Reidsville, NC formerly of Shawnee, KS went to be with his Lord Tuesday April 28, 2020. He was born in Ft. Scott, Kansas on March 25, 1936 and attended Faith Bible Academy--a boarding high school in the Ozarks of Missouri--where he met his wife Inalie Kay Jones and developed many lifelong friendships. Carl and Inalie were married for 63 years. They had three children: Lisa K. Griffin, Carl F. Painter III and Carla J. Smallwood, 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Carl served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1964 where he was stationed in Germany. He worked as a union carpenter, and as a foreman for Holiday Pools of Overland Park, KS. After he retired, he was a delivery driver for Pizza Hut. Carl was gifted with a creative brain and talented hands. He created many useful devices to make his life easier. Carl lived in Shawnee, KS, until health challenges made it necessary to move in with his daughter Lisa and her family in North Carolina. Though his last years were challenging, Carl inspired his family and friends with his strength, faith, and determinedly positive attitude. Citty Funeral Home in Reidsville, NC is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.cittyfh.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 1, 2020.