Carl Howard Coleman 86, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Medicalodge Post-Acute Care Center. Private Family Simple Farewell is planned. Interment: Private. Arrangements by: Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc.



