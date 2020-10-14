Carl KlammOctober 11, 1922 - October 11, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Carl Eugene Klamm, 98, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Kansas City North. He was born June 15, 1922 near Parkville, son of Fred and Nellie Keller Klamm. He graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1940. Carl received a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1947. Carl was a U.S. Army officer during World War II.Carl was a civil engineer with the Missouri Highway Department for 39 years, serving as the Kansas City area District 4 highway engineer from 1961 – 1964. He retired in 1986 as assistant to the chief engineer for MoDOT. In 2000 he was inducted into the Civil Engineering Academy of Distinguished Alumni at Missouri University.Survivors include three sons: Thomas E. Klamm (Kathy) of Colorado Springs, CO; Richard M. Klamm (Kristine) of Madison, MS; and Kenneth R. Klamm, PhD, of Kansas City, MO; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Billie E. (Kile) Klamm; parents and two brothers, Irwin F. Klamm and Hubert E. Klamm.Graveside Service 1 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at East Slope Cemetery, Riverside, MO. Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 324 Madison St., Jefferson City, MO 65101. Arr: Entrusted with Meyers Northland Chapel, Parkville, MO.