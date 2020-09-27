1/1
Carl M. LaManno
1921 - 2020
Carl M. LaManno
September 23, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Carl M. LaManno, 98, passed away at home with his family September 23, 2020 after a long illness.
Carl was born to Biaggio & Mary LaManno, September 30, 1921. He was a WWII Navy veteran in the Pacific 5th & 7th Fleet & a civilian construction heavy equipment operator. Carl is survived by his wife of 69 years, Frances (Totta) LaManno; son William J. LaManno, DDS & wife, Teresa R. LaManno of Kansas City; and son Tony LaManno & wife Angie LaManno of Independence; two grandsons, three granddaughters, & three great-grandchildren. Carl was preceded in death by a son, Carl Joseph LaManno.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Independence, MO. Burial will follow at Mt. Saint Mary's Cemetery, KCMO.
Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com




Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
September 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joe Digiovanni
Friend
September 26, 2020
I want to say thank you carl for your service for our country. Because of Carl's service to our country and for all the men and women who are taking care of our country; we can all live our lives in freedom. ALL OF OUR VETERANS ARE OUR SPECIAL HEROES FOR OUR COUNTRY. GOD BLESS YOU FOR TAKING CARE OF OUR COUNTRY WITH HONOR; LOVE AND PRIDE.
Linda Peterson
