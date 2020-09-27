Carl M. LaManno
September 23, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Carl M. LaManno, 98, passed away at home with his family September 23, 2020 after a long illness.
Carl was born to Biaggio & Mary LaManno, September 30, 1921. He was a WWII Navy veteran in the Pacific 5th & 7th Fleet & a civilian construction heavy equipment operator. Carl is survived by his wife of 69 years, Frances (Totta) LaManno; son William J. LaManno, DDS & wife, Teresa R. LaManno of Kansas City; and son Tony LaManno & wife Angie LaManno of Independence; two grandsons, three granddaughters, & three great-grandchildren. Carl was preceded in death by a son, Carl Joseph LaManno.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Independence, MO. Burial will follow at Mt. Saint Mary's Cemetery, KCMO.
Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com